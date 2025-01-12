4 Killed, 15 Injured After Bus Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand's Pauri

Pauri: At least four passengers were killed and over 15 sustained injuries after a private bus went out of control and fell into a 100-metre-deep ditch near Satyakhal in Uttarakhand's Pauri on Sunday.

Soon after the incident, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and administration team immediately pressed into service. All the injured were shifted to the District Hospital Pauri, officials said.

Pauri Bus Accident (ETV Bharat)

Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami took to his official X handle and expressed grief over the incident. "Very sad news was received about the death of four passengers due to a bus accident on the way to Kendriya Vidyalaya in Pauri. I pray to God to grant the souls of the departed a place at His feet and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this pain," read his post.

"Relief and rescue operations are underway by the local administration, and the injured are being treated at the nearest hospital. I pray to Baba Kedar for the speedy recovery of the injured," he added.

Officials said the bus with registration number UK12PB0177, full of passengers, going from Pauri City to Dehalchori, went out of control, fell into a 100-meter ditch, and stopped after hitting a tree.

On the same day, two more accidents took place in the state. The first happened near Baldiyakhan on Haldwani Nainital Road. In that accident, one person died, and three others were seriously injured after the car fell into a deep gorge late at night.

The second incident occurred near Gular under the Tehri area, where a car crashed and three individuals were critically injured, whose treatment is underway.