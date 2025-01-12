ETV Bharat / state

4 Killed, 15 Injured After Bus Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand's Pauri

The bus going from Pauri City to Dehalchori went out of control, fell into a 100-meter ditch, and stopped after hitting a tree.

4 Killed, 15 Injured After Bus Falls Into Gorge In Pauri; 3 Accidents On Same Day In Uttarakhand
Pauri Bus Accident (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 12, 2025, 7:43 PM IST

Pauri: At least four passengers were killed and over 15 sustained injuries after a private bus went out of control and fell into a 100-metre-deep ditch near Satyakhal in Uttarakhand's Pauri on Sunday.

Soon after the incident, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and administration team immediately pressed into service. All the injured were shifted to the District Hospital Pauri, officials said.

Pauri Bus Accident (ETV Bharat)

Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami took to his official X handle and expressed grief over the incident. "Very sad news was received about the death of four passengers due to a bus accident on the way to Kendriya Vidyalaya in Pauri. I pray to God to grant the souls of the departed a place at His feet and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this pain," read his post.

"Relief and rescue operations are underway by the local administration, and the injured are being treated at the nearest hospital. I pray to Baba Kedar for the speedy recovery of the injured," he added.

Officials said the bus with registration number UK12PB0177, full of passengers, going from Pauri City to Dehalchori, went out of control, fell into a 100-meter ditch, and stopped after hitting a tree.

On the same day, two more accidents took place in the state. The first happened near Baldiyakhan on Haldwani Nainital Road. In that accident, one person died, and three others were seriously injured after the car fell into a deep gorge late at night.

The second incident occurred near Gular under the Tehri area, where a car crashed and three individuals were critically injured, whose treatment is underway.

Read More

  1. Three More Bodies Recovered From Chhattisgarh Silo Collapse Site In Mungeli
  2. Workers Buried As Chimney Of Factory Collapses In Chhattisgarh's Mungeli

Pauri: At least four passengers were killed and over 15 sustained injuries after a private bus went out of control and fell into a 100-metre-deep ditch near Satyakhal in Uttarakhand's Pauri on Sunday.

Soon after the incident, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and administration team immediately pressed into service. All the injured were shifted to the District Hospital Pauri, officials said.

Pauri Bus Accident (ETV Bharat)

Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami took to his official X handle and expressed grief over the incident. "Very sad news was received about the death of four passengers due to a bus accident on the way to Kendriya Vidyalaya in Pauri. I pray to God to grant the souls of the departed a place at His feet and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this pain," read his post.

"Relief and rescue operations are underway by the local administration, and the injured are being treated at the nearest hospital. I pray to Baba Kedar for the speedy recovery of the injured," he added.

Officials said the bus with registration number UK12PB0177, full of passengers, going from Pauri City to Dehalchori, went out of control, fell into a 100-meter ditch, and stopped after hitting a tree.

On the same day, two more accidents took place in the state. The first happened near Baldiyakhan on Haldwani Nainital Road. In that accident, one person died, and three others were seriously injured after the car fell into a deep gorge late at night.

The second incident occurred near Gular under the Tehri area, where a car crashed and three individuals were critically injured, whose treatment is underway.

Read More

  1. Three More Bodies Recovered From Chhattisgarh Silo Collapse Site In Mungeli
  2. Workers Buried As Chimney Of Factory Collapses In Chhattisgarh's Mungeli

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UTTARAKHAND BUS ACCIDENTUTTARAKHAND ACCIDENTS TODAYBUS FALLS INTO GORGE IN PAURICM DHAMI REACTS TO PAURI ACCIDENTPAURI BUS ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.