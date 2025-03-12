One Killed, 20 Injured After Bus Carrying Mehandipur Balaji Devotees Overturns In Rajasthan's Dholpur

Dholpur: One passenger was killed, and 20 others sustained injuries after a private bus carrying devotees going to Mehandipur Balaji turned turtle in Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Wednesday, police officials said.

The incident occurred near Bijauli village on the Dholpur-Karauli highway on Wednesday morning. Soon after the accident, the local police headed to the spot, rescued the passengers with the help of the locals, and sent the injured to the district hospital. One of the passengers was declared dead in the hospital, and the post-mortem of the deceased would be done in the presence of family members, police said.

Of 20 injured passengers, six have been referred to another hospital with advanced facilities due to their critical condition, the officials added.

Station in-charge, Vinod Kumar, said, "The vehicle was seized, and we are investigating the cause of the accident. The passengers were residents of Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district who were going to Mehandipur Balaji." "The accident took place as the bus driver fell asleep, and the bus turned turtle on the highway," he added.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Vijay Singh said, "The injured have been admitted to the trauma centre. Due to the critical condition of six of those injured, they were referred to a higher centre after giving them first aid, while the police have kept the dead body in the mortuary."

The injured passengers have been identified as Virendra Singh, Rajendra, Rakesh Kumar, Kes Kumari, Sangeeta Devi, Shiv Pratap Singh, Mukesh, Govind, Seepu, Shobha Singh, Santosh, Sondevi, Kirti Devi, Sumitra Devi, Sunaina, Sarla Devi, Hemlata, Balveer Singh, Amit Kumar, and Kartik, police officials confirmed.