Seven Killed After Car Plunges Into Stream In Telangana

Hyderabad: Seven members of a family, including three girls, were killed and another person was injured after a car they were travelling in fell into a stream in Medak district of Telangana on Wednesday, police said.

While two people died of injuries sustained in the accident, the others drowned, they said based on preliminary investigation. The person, who was driving the vehicle was injured in the incident and has been shifted to a hospital.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the accident and directed officials to provide better medical treatment and necessary assistance to the injured, a release from CMO said.