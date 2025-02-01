ETV Bharat / state

2 Killed After Bolero Collides With Vehicle In UP's Sultanpur

The collision claimed two lives on the spot while two others sustained serious injuries.

Representational Image (AP)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 1, 2025, 3:40 PM IST

Sultanpur: At least two people were killed, and two others were severely injured in a road accident after a Bolero going from Lucknow to Ghazipur collided with a vehicle here on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur on Thursday night, they said. The police said that the collision was so severe that two people from Bihar riding in the Bolero died on the spot while two others sustained serious wounds.

Sunil Singh Yadav, in charge of Delhi Chowki, said that the deceased have been identified as Dashrath Singh, 60, son of Suryanath Singh, and Lallan Singh, 70, son of Baiju Singh, a resident of Asudhar police station, situated in Bihar's Jagdishpur.

Yadav further informed that once the family members arrive, the bodies will be sent for postmortem at a government hospital.

The injured have been identified as Sanjay Singh, 42, son of Shiv Kumar, and Sonu, 36, son of Krishna Kumar, who are also residents of Bihar. Both have been immediately admitted to Sau Saiya Hospital, located in Peethala Kumarganj, Ayodhya, police said.

The Police said that further investigation in underway and a case under the relevant section of the BNS and Motor Vehicles Act will be registered in this connection.

