2 Killed After Bolero Collides With Vehicle In UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur: At least two people were killed, and two others were severely injured in a road accident after a Bolero going from Lucknow to Ghazipur collided with a vehicle here on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur on Thursday night, they said. The police said that the collision was so severe that two people from Bihar riding in the Bolero died on the spot while two others sustained serious wounds.

Sunil Singh Yadav, in charge of Delhi Chowki, said that the deceased have been identified as Dashrath Singh, 60, son of Suryanath Singh, and Lallan Singh, 70, son of Baiju Singh, a resident of Asudhar police station, situated in Bihar's Jagdishpur.