Four Killed After Being Hit By Vande Bharat Express In Bihar

Purnea: Four persons were killed and one seriously injured after being hit by a Vande Bharat train in Bihar's Purnea district on Friday, police said.

The accident took place near Kasba station crossing on the Jogbani railway line at around 4 am when a group of five youths were returning from a Dussehra fair in Kasba. The deceased worked as labourers in a makhana processing unit in Purnea.

According to police, the youths were walking on the railway tracks towards Purnea and due to darkness they were not aware of the approaching train.

The train from Jogbani, heading towards Patliputra station, hit five persons. Three of them died on the spot and two were seriously injured. The injured were taken to Government Medical College and Hospital in Purnea, where one later died. Presently, one person is undergoing treatment at the hospital, police said.