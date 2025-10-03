ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed After Being Hit By Vande Bharat Express In Bihar

A group of labourers of a makhana processing unit in Purnea was returning from a Dussehra fair in Kasba when the incident occurred.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 3, 2025 at 2:10 PM IST

Purnea: Four persons were killed and one seriously injured after being hit by a Vande Bharat train in Bihar's Purnea district on Friday, police said.

The accident took place near Kasba station crossing on the Jogbani railway line at around 4 am when a group of five youths were returning from a Dussehra fair in Kasba. The deceased worked as labourers in a makhana processing unit in Purnea.

According to police, the youths were walking on the railway tracks towards Purnea and due to darkness they were not aware of the approaching train.

The train from Jogbani, heading towards Patliputra station, hit five persons. Three of them died on the spot and two were seriously injured. The injured were taken to Government Medical College and Hospital in Purnea, where one later died. Presently, one person is undergoing treatment at the hospital, police said.

A large number of people gathered at the scene. Teams of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and local police arrived at the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem.

"Five youths were hit by the Vande Bharat Express near the Kasba station crossing. Four of them died and one is undergoing treatment. They work in makhana processing unit in Purnea," MD Habiuddin of Kasba police station said.

The deceased hailed from Murliganj in Madhepura, railway authorities said.

This train was virtually inaugurated on September 15 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi between Jogbani and Danapur and regular operations began on September 17.

