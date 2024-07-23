ETV Bharat / state

Child Among 6 Killed After Auto-Rickshaw Collides With Car On NH-8 In Assam's Karimganj

Karimganj (Assam): Nearly six persons, including a child, were killed when an auto-rickshaw fell into a ditch after colliding with a car on National Highway 8 connecting Assam to Tripura in Karimganj district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place in Berajalo in Karimganj's Nilam Bazaar area around noon. As per locals, there was a head-on collision between the auto-rickshaw and a Hyundai Venu car. Following the collision, the auto-rickshaw fell off from the highway into a ditch.

Three persons, including the auto-rickshaw driver, and a child died on the spot while the injured were rushed to Karimganj Civil Hospital. Two others died during treatment and one passenger is stated to be in critical condition.

Police said that the deceased have been identified as Gulzar Hussain (32), Jahida Begum (26), Sazidul Hussain (18 month), Bedana Begum (50), Ruhul Alam (30), Hasna Begum (46). It has been learnt that Ruhul Alam was the driver of the ill-fated auto rickshaw, they added.