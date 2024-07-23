Child Among 6 Killed After Auto-Rickshaw Collides With Car On NH-8 In Assam's Karimganj

Karimganj (Assam): Nearly six persons, including a child, were killed when an auto-rickshaw fell into a ditch after colliding with a car on National Highway 8 connecting Assam to Tripura in Karimganj district on Tuesday, police said.
The accident took place in Berajalo in Karimganj's Nilam Bazaar area around noon. As per locals, there was a head-on collision between the auto-rickshaw and a Hyundai Venu car. Following the collision, the auto-rickshaw fell off from the highway into a ditch.
Three persons, including the auto-rickshaw driver, and a child died on the spot while the injured were rushed to Karimganj Civil Hospital. Two others died during treatment and one passenger is stated to be in critical condition.
Police said that the deceased have been identified as Gulzar Hussain (32), Jahida Begum (26), Sazidul Hussain (18 month), Bedana Begum (50), Ruhul Alam (30), Hasna Begum (46). It has been learnt that Ruhul Alam was the driver of the ill-fated auto rickshaw, they added.
Protesting against the accident, angry locals blocked NH 8 leading to a massive traffic congestion on the stretch. Several vehicles got stranded on both sides of the national highway following the road block.
Finally, Karimganj Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das and District Commissioner Mridul Kumar Yadav reached the spot and tried to pacify the protestors and bring the situation under control.
