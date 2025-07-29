Five Kanwariyas Killed, 23 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision In Jharkhand's Deoghar

Deoghar: At least five Kanwariyas were killed and 23 others injured when a bus they were travelling in collided with a truck transporting LPG cylinders early Tuesday morning in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, police said.

the accident occurred around 4.30 am near the Jamuniya forest under the Mohanpur Police Station limits. The bus, a 32-seater, was en route from Baba Dham (Deoghar) to Basukinath temple in Dumka, carrying Kanwariyas.

Officials said that the collision was so intense that five pilgrims and the bus driver, identified as Subhash Turi of Mohanpur, died on the spot. Ambar Lakra, DIG, Santhal Pargana said that many of the injured are in critical condition and have been admitted to nearby hospitals and primary health centres, including the Saraiyahat PHC in Dumka.

"Casualties may increase as the condition of several injured is serious, " he added. Eyewitnesses said that the impact caused chaos, with loud screams and cries for help. The front portion of the bus was completely mangled. Deoghar Sub Divisional Officer Ravi Kumar said that the Kanwariyas were on their way to the Basukinath temple. "The district administration has been alerted after the accident," he said.

Authorities are coordinating with hospitals to ensure proper medical care for the injured. An investigation into the exact cause of the collision is ongoing.