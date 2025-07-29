ETV Bharat / state

Five Kanwariyas Killed, 23 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision In Jharkhand's Deoghar

A bus carrying Kanwariyas collided with a truck in Jharkhand's Deoghar, killing five and injuring 23. Several people are in critical condition.

A bus carrying Kanwariyas collided with a truck in Jharkhand's Deoghar, killing five and injuring 23. Several people are in critical condition.
Mangled bus at the accident site in Deoghar (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 29, 2025 at 10:31 AM IST

1 Min Read

Deoghar: At least five Kanwariyas were killed and 23 others injured when a bus they were travelling in collided with a truck transporting LPG cylinders early Tuesday morning in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, police said.

the accident occurred around 4.30 am near the Jamuniya forest under the Mohanpur Police Station limits. The bus, a 32-seater, was en route from Baba Dham (Deoghar) to Basukinath temple in Dumka, carrying Kanwariyas.

Officials said that the collision was so intense that five pilgrims and the bus driver, identified as Subhash Turi of Mohanpur, died on the spot. Ambar Lakra, DIG, Santhal Pargana said that many of the injured are in critical condition and have been admitted to nearby hospitals and primary health centres, including the Saraiyahat PHC in Dumka.

"Casualties may increase as the condition of several injured is serious, " he added. Eyewitnesses said that the impact caused chaos, with loud screams and cries for help. The front portion of the bus was completely mangled. Deoghar Sub Divisional Officer Ravi Kumar said that the Kanwariyas were on their way to the Basukinath temple. "The district administration has been alerted after the accident," he said.

Authorities are coordinating with hospitals to ensure proper medical care for the injured. An investigation into the exact cause of the collision is ongoing.

Read more

  1. One Kanwariya Among Five Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Roorkee
  2. 4 Kanwariyas Killed As Speeding Car Rams Into Them In Gwalior

Deoghar: At least five Kanwariyas were killed and 23 others injured when a bus they were travelling in collided with a truck transporting LPG cylinders early Tuesday morning in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, police said.

the accident occurred around 4.30 am near the Jamuniya forest under the Mohanpur Police Station limits. The bus, a 32-seater, was en route from Baba Dham (Deoghar) to Basukinath temple in Dumka, carrying Kanwariyas.

Officials said that the collision was so intense that five pilgrims and the bus driver, identified as Subhash Turi of Mohanpur, died on the spot. Ambar Lakra, DIG, Santhal Pargana said that many of the injured are in critical condition and have been admitted to nearby hospitals and primary health centres, including the Saraiyahat PHC in Dumka.

"Casualties may increase as the condition of several injured is serious, " he added. Eyewitnesses said that the impact caused chaos, with loud screams and cries for help. The front portion of the bus was completely mangled. Deoghar Sub Divisional Officer Ravi Kumar said that the Kanwariyas were on their way to the Basukinath temple. "The district administration has been alerted after the accident," he said.

Authorities are coordinating with hospitals to ensure proper medical care for the injured. An investigation into the exact cause of the collision is ongoing.

Read more

  1. One Kanwariya Among Five Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Roorkee
  2. 4 Kanwariyas Killed As Speeding Car Rams Into Them In Gwalior

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DEOGHAR BUS TRUCK COLLISIONKANWARIYA ACCIDENT IN DEOGHARKANWARIYAS KILLED IN DEOGHAR

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

'School Chale Hum' On A Tightrope: How Students Cross This Dangerous River In Jammu Kashmir Village

One Year After Disaster Wayanad School Lives Up To Its Motto Of ‘We Will Overcome, For Sure’

Are Dating Apps Making Cheating Easier In India, And Is Infidelity Justified? Unhappy Marriages, Unresolved Conflicts, And Hunger For Validation

Sanhita Manch Returns This August With Its 7th Edition Of Original Plays And Theatre Dialogues

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.