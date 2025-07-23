ETV Bharat / state

4 Kanwariyas Killed As Speeding Car Rams Into Them In Gwalior

Four Kanwar pilgrims died and seven were injured after a speeding car lost control and rammed into them near Gwalior during their return journey.
Police Officials at the accident site (ETV Bharat)
Gwalior: At least four Kanwariyas were killed and several others injured after a speeding car rammed into them on the Gwalior-Shivpuri link road in here late on Tuesday night, police said.

Police said that the mishap took place near Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior when a group of 19 Kanwariyas, 12 of them from the same family, were returning on foot from Bhadavna Kund in Uttila village.

According to police, the car registered with Indore Regional Transport Office (RTO) was moving at a very high speed when the tire of the car burst, causing the driver to lose control and ram into the pilgrims. Amar Singh Sikarwar, in-charge of Kampu Police Station, said, "It appears that the tire of the car burst, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle hit the pilgrims and then fell into a ditch. The impact left four members of the same family dead on the spot, while seven others sustained injuries."

"The police rushed to spot on information and the injured were taken to Jayarogya Hospital for treatment," added Sikawar.

Locals quickly alerted the police and helped with initial rescue efforts. The family of the deceased blocked the road in protest, demanding strict action and justice.

Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Robin Jain also arrived at the scene to take cognisance of the situation. He said, "We have deployed forces to maintain law and order and ensure a peaceful resolution. The car driver fled the scene and is currently absconding. A manhunt has been launched to nab him." Jain said a probe is underway.

