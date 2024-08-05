Vaishali (Bihar): At least nine Kanwar Yatra pilgrims including a minor were electrocuted to death in Bihar's Vaishali when a DJ vehicle came in contact with a high-tension wire. The incident took place in Sultanpur village in industrial police station area in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

9 Kanwariyas Electrocuted To Death After DJ Trolley Hits High Tension Wire in Bihar's Vaishali (Video: ETV Bharat)

The group, comprising youths from Sultanppur village, was en route to Pahelaja Ghat in Saran, carrying 'Gangajal' to perform 'Jalabhishek' at Sonpur Baba Hariharnath. Their journey, marked by enthusiasm and music from the DJ trolley, turned tragic when the vehicle's upper part touched an 11,000-volt electricity wire. At least seven Kanwariyas died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

"Nine pilgrims (Kanwariyas) died and three sustained severe injuries when a high tension overhead wire fell on their vehicle in Sultanpur village under the jurisdiction of Industrial police station in Vaishali district. The incident took place in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when the Kanwariyas were going to Baba Harihar Nath Temple in Sonepur to perform Jalabhishekh," Rambabu Baitha, Sub-divisional Officer of Hajipur-Sadar, told reporters.

The tragic event has prompted a response from local authorities, who are investigating the cause and implementing measures to prevent future incidents.

The injured persons, the officer said, have been admitted to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and the matter is being investigated, he added.