ETV Bharat / state

9 Kanwariyas Electrocuted To Death After DJ Trolley Hits High Tension Wire in Bihar's Vaishali

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 5, 2024, 6:59 AM IST

Updated : Aug 5, 2024, 7:33 AM IST

In Bihar's Vaishali, at least nine Kanwariyas were killed when their DJ trolley came in contact with a high-tension wire on Monday mo. The incident occurred while they were heading to Pahelaja Ghat for a religious ritual. Several others remain in critical condition.

9 Kanwariyas Electrocuted To Death After DJ Trolley Hits High Tension Wire in Bihar's Vaishali
9 Kanwariyas Electrocuted To Death After DJ Trolley Hits High Tension Wire in Bihar's Vaishali (ETV Bharat)

Vaishali (Bihar): At least nine Kanwar Yatra pilgrims including a minor were electrocuted to death in Bihar's Vaishali when a DJ vehicle came in contact with a high-tension wire. The incident took place in Sultanpur village in industrial police station area in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

9 Kanwariyas Electrocuted To Death After DJ Trolley Hits High Tension Wire in Bihar's Vaishali (Video: ETV Bharat)

The group, comprising youths from Sultanppur village, was en route to Pahelaja Ghat in Saran, carrying 'Gangajal' to perform 'Jalabhishek' at Sonpur Baba Hariharnath. Their journey, marked by enthusiasm and music from the DJ trolley, turned tragic when the vehicle's upper part touched an 11,000-volt electricity wire. At least seven Kanwariyas died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

"Nine pilgrims (Kanwariyas) died and three sustained severe injuries when a high tension overhead wire fell on their vehicle in Sultanpur village under the jurisdiction of Industrial police station in Vaishali district. The incident took place in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when the Kanwariyas were going to Baba Harihar Nath Temple in Sonepur to perform Jalabhishekh," Rambabu Baitha, Sub-divisional Officer of Hajipur-Sadar, told reporters.

The tragic event has prompted a response from local authorities, who are investigating the cause and implementing measures to prevent future incidents.

The injured persons, the officer said, have been admitted to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and the matter is being investigated, he added.

Vaishali (Bihar): At least nine Kanwar Yatra pilgrims including a minor were electrocuted to death in Bihar's Vaishali when a DJ vehicle came in contact with a high-tension wire. The incident took place in Sultanpur village in industrial police station area in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

9 Kanwariyas Electrocuted To Death After DJ Trolley Hits High Tension Wire in Bihar's Vaishali (Video: ETV Bharat)

The group, comprising youths from Sultanppur village, was en route to Pahelaja Ghat in Saran, carrying 'Gangajal' to perform 'Jalabhishek' at Sonpur Baba Hariharnath. Their journey, marked by enthusiasm and music from the DJ trolley, turned tragic when the vehicle's upper part touched an 11,000-volt electricity wire. At least seven Kanwariyas died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

"Nine pilgrims (Kanwariyas) died and three sustained severe injuries when a high tension overhead wire fell on their vehicle in Sultanpur village under the jurisdiction of Industrial police station in Vaishali district. The incident took place in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when the Kanwariyas were going to Baba Harihar Nath Temple in Sonepur to perform Jalabhishekh," Rambabu Baitha, Sub-divisional Officer of Hajipur-Sadar, told reporters.

The tragic event has prompted a response from local authorities, who are investigating the cause and implementing measures to prevent future incidents.

The injured persons, the officer said, have been admitted to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and the matter is being investigated, he added.

Last Updated : Aug 5, 2024, 7:33 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

9 KANWARIYAS DIED IN VAISHALIVAISHALI KANWAR YATRASULTANPUR INCIDENTBIHAR KANWARIYAS DEATH INCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.