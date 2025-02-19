ETV Bharat / state

6 Jumped Off Second Floor To Escape Fire In New Delhi's Nangloi

The fire broke out in the Jwalapuri area in New Delhi and the Delhi Fire Service was pressed into service at around 9:45 pm.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 19, 2025, 3:18 PM IST

New Delhi: At least six people were injured after jumping off the second floor of a house to escape a fire in the national capital, fire officials said on Wednesday.

The blaze broke out at around 9:45 pm in domestic articles on the first and second floors on Tuesday and it prompted a swift response from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the DFS said in a statement.

According to fire officials, a call was received about the fire from Y-655, Mobile Market, Janta Market under the Jwalapuri area of Nangloi in New Delhi. The statement further said that three fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot. After a lot of effort, the blaze was brought under control by 11 pm, they further added.

Before the DFS team arrived, the six residents trapped on the second floor had no option but to jump to save their lives. The injured have been identified as Pranjal (19), Preeti (40), Pankaj (40), Panav (18), Vaibhav (13), and Shweta (20). All the survivors have been admitted to the hospital, officials said.

A similar case took place in a plastic company located in Noida a few days ago. With the help of around 15 firefighting vehicles, the situation was brought under control and there were no casualties.

