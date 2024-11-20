Many Injured In Stampede During Army Recruitment Drive In Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh: Many people were injured in a stampede that was triggered during an Army recruitment drive in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district on Wednesday.

Over 20,000 young men had gathered at the site to join Territorial Army, whose recruitment started today. The enthusiastic crowd crashed through the gate and barged into the site, leading to a chaotic situation. Police allegedly resorted to lathi-charge to control the crowd, triggering a stampede. Several shoes and torn bags were found scattered at the spot.

Many youths were injured with two suffering serious wounds and were taken to the local hospital, from where they were discharged after treatment.

Rekha Yadav, SP, Pithoragarh said the situation went out of control as a large number of candidates had turned up at the site on the first day.

"The candidates tried to enter the premises forcefully and some people were slightly injured in the incident. Those injured were released from the hospital after first-aid. The police and administration teams controlled the crowd. People have been urged not to fall prey to any kind of instigation or rumours," the SP said.

The recruitment process of the Territorial Army is being held in Pithoragarh from November 20 to 27. Additional state roadways buses are being operated for transporting the candidates to and from Pithoragarh.