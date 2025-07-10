1 Killed, 10 Injured In Hydrogen Cylinder Blast At Uttarakhand Factory

Kashipur: One person was killed and 10 others injured after an explosion occurred in a factory in Kashipur area of Uttarakhand's Udham Nagar district on Thursday.

The incident took place at 11:30 am when a hydrogen cylinder exploded in Surya Roshni Limited on Moradabad Road in Kashipur and the factory was engulfed by a cloud of smoke. The workers were given leave and sent away in buses while the factory management sealed the premises.

On information, police and administration teams along with fire tenders reached the spot and rescue operations were launched.

According to eyewitnesses around 10 to 12 people were present inside the factory when the incident happened and all were injured, some with serious wounds. Presently, nobody is being allowed inside the factory while the relief and rescue operations are underway. So far no official statement has been released by the factory management.

Kashipur mayor Deepak Bali said one person died due to the blast in Surya Roshni factory and 10 were injured. "One injured person is in serious condition but the remaining nine are out of danger. At present, our priority is to provide proper treatment to those injured in the incident," he said.

A similar blast happened at a factory in Haridwar four months ago. On April 6, a massive fire broke out in a chemical factory on Ibrahimpur road in Bahadarabad area in Haridwar. The flames were so intense that it could be seen from several kilometres away.