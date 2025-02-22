ETV Bharat / state

Olympian KM Beenamol's Sister Among 3 Killed In Kerala Accident

Officials said that Reena (the Olympian's sister), her husband and their relative were killed in the incident.

3 Including Olympian KM Beenamol's Sister Killed In Idukki Accident
Representational Image
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 22, 2025, 1:18 PM IST

Idukki (Kerala): Three persons, including the sister of Olympian KM Beenamol, were killed after the jeep they were travelling in lost control and plunged into a gorge in Kerala's Idukki on Friday night, police officials said.

The accident took place in Kerala's Panniyarkutty village at around 10 pm, they added. Soon after receiving the information, the local police team was pressed into service.

The officials said that Reena (the Olympian's sister), her husband Boss, and their relative Abraham were killed in the incident. The vehicle went out of control while navigating a steep descent and sharp bend near Panniyarkutty, they said.

It is suspected that the jeep's wheels hit a hose placed on the roadside for drinking water supply, which was left uncovered. The loss of control caused the vehicle to skid, hit nearby rocks and trees, and ultimately roll into a deep ravine, officials added.

Despite the locals' immediate efforts, Reena was trapped under a large rock, and she and her husband died on the spot, they added. Abraham, who was severely injured, was rushed to Ernakulam for specialist treatment but succumbed to his injuries on the way. Sources said that a delay in getting an ICU ambulance to transport Abraham to the hospital further complicated the rescue and treatment efforts.

The accident occurred while the family was returning from a visit to a relative's house.

