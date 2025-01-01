17 Houses Burnt to Ashes in a Fire in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh

Kullu: A fire broke out in Tandi village of Banjar subdivision on the first day of the new year, causing losses worth crores of rupees. The fire that broke out in a cowshed here took such a terrible form and it engulfed 17 adjoining houses. Apart from this, 6 cowsheds were also completely burnt.

According to the information, the fire broke out in the afternoon and the cause of the fire is not yet known. The administration rushed to the spot and the affected families were given an amount of Rs 15,000 each as immediate relief. Apart from this, blankets, utensils, quilts and other essential items have also been distributed to the affected families by the administration.

Loss estimated at Rs 10 crore

SDM Banjar Pankaj Sharma said, "At present, the loss has been estimated to be Rs 10 crore. The fire that started from the cowshed caused such a huge loss. The fire brigade team reached the spot but due to dry grass and wood, the fire spread rapidly and 17 houses were engulfed in it. At present, the fire has been controlled."

MLA and other officials reached the spot

There has been no loss of life in this incident but the belongings of the affected families have been completely burnt to ashes. Banjar MLA Surendra Shauri also reached the spot as soon as the information about the fire was received. The MLA met the affected families. SDM Banjar Pankaj Sharma and Naib Tehsildar also reached the village and provided relief to the affected families.