Over 100 Hospitalised In Suspected Food Poisoning From Hanuman Jayanti Prasad

Navsari: More than 100 people, including 70 to 80 children, fell ill due to suspected food poisoning after having prasad during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in Matwad and Samapor villages of Jalalpore taluka in Gujarat's Navsari district on Saturday. On information, a health department team was sent to the villages for immediate medical assistance.

According to officials, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti 'mahaprasad' was prepared in both the villages by the same caterer. Buttermilk and mango juice were served to the devotees on this occasion. However, after having the prasad, many devotees started complaining of diarrhea and vomiting.

"Nearly 5,000 people had prasad on Hanuman Jayanti at the two villages. Of whom, over 100 people suffered suspected food poisoning. Our team worked till late night and currently all patients are in good health. We appeal to people to avoid consuming stale food and if any such incident occurs, they should inform the health department immediately," Bhavesh Patel, health officer said.

After the incident surfaced, a team of the health department reached Matwad, Samapor and surrounding villages and worked overnight to provide necessary treatment to the affected people. The team found that none of the patients were in critical condition and majority of them were sent home after medical assistance.

Officials of the food safety and drugs administration department also visited the spot and initiated an investigation after collecting the prasad samples. The cause of the incident will be known after receiving the food sample analysis report, officials said.

"It is suspected that people fell ill due to the buttermilk that was served on the occasion. All people were given immediate treatment and discharged from the hospital at night. Presently, situation is under control and the health department officials are also present at the spot," Rameshbhai Halpati, sarpanch, Matwad village said.