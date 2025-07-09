15 Hospitalised After Consuming Adulterated Toddy In Hyderabad, Excise Dept Under Fire

Hyderabad: At least 15 people, including four women, fell ill after allegedly consuming adulterated toddy in Hyderabad area of Kukatpally in Telangana, officials said on Wednesday. One of them is said to be critical, they added.

The incident that unfolded over Sunday and Monday, has sparked public outrage, raising questions over the negligence of excise officials.

People hailing from KPHB, Satavahanagar, Yellammabanda, and Hydernagar reportedly consumed toddy on Sunday morning and by the next morning, many of them started experiencing low blood pressure, vomiting and diarrhoea. Family members rushed the victims to a private hospital, where doctors stated the cause to be adulterated toddy, a local beverage made from the sap of various palm trees.

Of the 15 victims, 12 were admitted to the ICU and the remaining three were treated in the general ward. However, as health condition of 12 patients deteriorated, they were shifted to NIMS Hospital while one remains critical and is on ventilator support.

Doctors said many of the patients had stopped urinating since Sunday, indicating possible kidney damage, with creatinine levels spiking dangerously.

Meanwhile, Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao and Serilingampally MLA visited the hospital to meet the victims and review their health condition. “Fifteen people have been hospitalised due to gross negligence of the excise department. Stern action must be taken against those responsible,” said MLA Krishna Rao, demanding accountability from the authorities.

The excise department has launched an investigation into the matter. Additional Commissioner of Excise Qureshi said cases have been filed against four toddy shops in the area and preliminary findings suggest that people who had been drinking toddy from these outlets over the past three days have fallen sick.

“Two individuals have been detained and are being questioned. Except for one critically ill patient, the health condition of the others is now stable,” said Umagouri, DMHO of Medchal district.

Residents claim such incidents have become frequent, with toddy outlets continuing to operate unchecked. Protests have been held in the past demanding their closure but no action has so far been taken.

Locals also alleged that excise officials turn a blind eye and give approval without inspection. “People are falling ill every day, yet authorities wait until it’s too late. We demand strict regulation and prioritisation of public health,” a local resident said.