4 GST Officials Arrested In Bengaluru In Alleged Case Of Kidnapping And Extortion

By PTI

Published : 15 hours ago

According to Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, a businessman alleged that about a week ago, about four to five people came to his house and forcefully took him around the city in two vehicles and also took him to his office, demanding a huge amount of money.

4 GST Officials Arrested In Bengaluru In Alleged Case Of Kidnapping And Extortion
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Bengaluru: Bengaluru City Crime Branch police have arrested four Goods and Services Tax (GST) officials in connection with an alleged case of kidnapping and extortion. The arrests have been made based on a complaint by a businessman in Byappanahalli police station of Bengaluru East division.

"The person has alleged that about a week back about four to five persons came to his house and forcefully took him around the city in two vehicles and also took him to his office and there they demanded a huge amount of money," Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters here, he said: "Subsequently after giving about Rs 1.5 crore, they have let him go. Based on the complaint a case was registered. Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the case it was handed over to the City Crime Branch."

The City Crime Branch confirmed from senior GST officials that no such raid was authorised, he said, "hence it was found that these people have intentionally done this act to gain illegal money. Based on the FIR, four GST officials have been arrested, two are probably Superintendent ranks and two are inspector rank officials."

