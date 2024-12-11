ETV Bharat / state

13 Flights Cancelled At Chennai Airport, Several Flyers Affected

Nine flights could not operate due to administrative reasons, two for reporting technical snags and two others for bad weather conditions.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Chennai: A total of 13 flights, seven to depart from Chennai Domestic Airport and six to arrive here were cancelled on Wednesday due to technical and administrative reasons, airport officials said.

Among aircraft that could not depart include SpiceJet flights that were scheduled to depart for Kochi and Karnataka's Shivamukha at 6.30 and 10:45 am respectively, Air India Express flights scheduled for Thiruvananthapuram, Siliguri and Kolkata at 10.45 am, 12:35 pm and 10:40 pm and Indigo flights to Madurai and Jaffna in Sri Lanka at 12 and 1:55 pm.

Similarly, six flights scheduled to arrive in Chennai were cancelled. The Kochi SpiceJet flight scheduled to arrive at 10.20 am, the Thiruvananthapuram Air India Express flight at 1.45 pm, the Madurai Indigo Airlines flight at 3 pm, the Jaffna Indigo Airlines flight at 5.10 pm, the Shivamukha SpiceJet flight in Karnataka at 5.55 pm, and the Kolkata Air India Express flight at 10.05 pm were cancelled today.

The sudden cancellation of so many flights on a single day in Chennai airport has left passengers in a lot of trouble.

Among the 13 flights, nine aircraft for destinations Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Shivamukha, Siliguri, and Kolkata were cancelled due to administrative reasons while two flights to Madurai could not be operated due to technical reasons. This apart, bad weather conditions led to the cancellation of two flights to Jaffna, Chennai airport officials said.

