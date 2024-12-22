Many Feared Trapped As Multi Multistorey Building Collapses in Punjab's Mohali

Chandigarh: A 20-year-old woman, hailing from Himachal Pradesh, died after she was pulled out of the debris of a four-storey building that collapsed in the Sohana village of Punjab's Mohali district on Saturday, officials said.

Drishti Verma, a native of Theog, was rescued from the rubble in critical condition and was rushed to Sohana Hospital, Viraj S Tidke, officiating deputy commissioner, said. Verma, however, succumbed to her injuries.

A multi-storey building collapsed Saturday evening, with at least five people trapped in its rubble. Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Pareek said that police have booked building owners, Parwinder Singh and Gagandeep Singh.

The district authorities have launched a rescue operation. Two excavators were pressed into service as part of the operation. A National Disaster Response Team (NDRF) team has also reached the spot. The fire brigade is also participating in the operation, the officials said.

Medical teams, along with an ambulance, have also been deployed. Tidke said anyone with apprehension that their family members may be the ones trapped in the debris can dial district control room number 0172-2219506. He said all major hospitals in the city, such as Civil Hospital (attached within Medical College), Fortis, Max and Sohana, have been put on alert to cater to the wounded.

He said that required equipment and machinery have been made available to the rescuers, in addition to those brought by the NDRF and army.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed grief about the building collapse in Mohali and said that full administration and rescue teams are deployed on the spot. CM Mann affirmed that action will be taken against the culprits behind the collapse of this under-construction building. He also said that he is in constant touch with the administration.

"Received sad news of an accident of a multi-storey building near Sohana in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali). Full administration and other rescue operations teams are deployed at the spot. I am in constant touch with the administration. We pray that there is no loss of life and property, action will be taken against the culprits. People are requested to cooperate with the administration," the Chief Minister stated in a post on X on Saturday.

A local resident said a loud noise was heard when the building collapsed.Preliminary information suggests that the building collapsed after a basement was dug in a nearby area. Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Singh Kang and Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh, among others, also reached the spot. Singh said, "It is an unfortunate incident. Rescue operation is in full swing." (With inputs from agencies)

