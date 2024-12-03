Many Farmers Arrested During Protest At Dalit Prerna Sthal In Noida

Noida: Noida Police on Tuesday arrested many farmers, who were on a sit-in protest at Dalit Prerna Sthal over various demands.

When police teams arrived at the protest site and forcibly took the farmers into custody, a scuffle broke out between them. Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Pawan Khatana said, "The administration is trying to pressurise us but we will not negotiate under any circumstances. The police is trying to end our peaceful protest by force."

Farmers on sit-in protest (ETV Bharat)

The police however said that section 163 of BNS is imposed in the city and the protesters were arrested for violating it.

Many protesters were taken into custody (ETV Bharat)

The farmers have been protesting at Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha. Farmer leader Sukhbir Khalifa told ETV Bharat that the administration is treating them as terrorists but they have hit the streets with legitimate demands. "The administration is using force and adopting various methods to suppress us," he said.

Police put up multiple barricades (ETV Bharat)

The protesters said that the administration has given them a week's time and if their demands are not met during this period, they will march towards the Parliament House from Noida's Chilla Border.

The farmers also alleged that they had been on a sit-in protest with almost no facilities. The Noida Authority did not provide facilities of drinking water or alternative toilets resulting which, women are facing a lot of problems, the protesters complained.

Police personnel at protest site (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, in view of the farmers' protest, security has been tightened in the area so as to ensure that the protesters are not allowed to go beyond Dalit Prerna Sthal. The police have set up barricades here.

The farmer leaders alleged that the farmers who are trying to reach the protest site are being stopped at various places with many others being put under house arrest. Farmer leaders, Sukhbir Khalifa and Pawan Khatana claimed they are ready to hold talks with the administration but are being misled. "We were asked to wait for five days so we sat on a peaceful protest. But it is difficult to say whether the talks will lead to any conclusive result or not," the farmer leaders said.

Security tightened in the area (ETV Bharat)

The protesting farmers are demanding adequate compensation for their plots acquired by the government. Among other demands include 64.7 percent hiked compensation, four times the market rate compensation as per the new land acquisition law, jobs and rehabilitation for children of landless farmers and others.

In view of their demands, a high-power committee has been formed at the government level.