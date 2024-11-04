Four People Electrocuted In AP While Installing Flexi Banner, CM Naidu Condoles Deaths

Tadiparru: Four men were electrocuted here on Monday while tying a flexi banner around a social reformer’s statue. The incident occurred at Tadiparru village in East Godavari district on Monday morning.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the death of four youngsters due to electrocution while making arrangements for the unveiling of social reformer Sardar Sarvarai Papanna Goud’s statue, an official statement said.

The CM directed officials to ensure better treatment for the injured persons undergoing treatment at a hospital in Tanuku in West Godavari district. Naidu announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the victims.