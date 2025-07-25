ETV Bharat / state

Over 300 Duped By Fake App In Andhra Pradesh’s Madanapalle

Madanapalle: Over 300 people in Andhra Pradesh’s Madanapalle have filed a complaint against a scam involving a mobile app, which promised cash and gifts for watching videos.

The complainants filed a complaint at the Madanapalle First Town Police Station, alleging they were cheated after downloading an app called ‘Aara’.

People had to pay a registration fee starting from Rs 2,000 to join. At first, the app gave small returns, which made users invest more money. But within a month, the app stopped working and users couldn’t withdraw any money. Realising that they had been cheated, the victims approached the police.

The alleged mastermind, identified as Mohan Babu, who had played a major role in promoting the scam, has been absconding.

Meanwhile, even after the app crashed, many users continued to receive messages asking them to pay between Rs 1,800 and Rs 5,000 to reactivate their accounts.