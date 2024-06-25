Eight Drug Samples Fail Quality Test In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Samples of around eight drugs, manufactured in Uttarakhand have failed to qualify the test conducted by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for the month of May.

The CDSCO regularly examines the quality and standard of drugs manufactured by pharma companies across the country.

In May, the CDSCO collected samples of drugs from all pharma companies in India. After examining those, the organisation released a report. According to which, the quality of 39 drugs did not meet the requisite standard and the CDSCO had issued an alert in this regard.

Coming to Uttarakhand, samples of drugs manufactured here have been failing the quality test for the last three months. Infact, a total of 30 drugs manufactured by pharma companies of Uttarakhand have failed at the quality test in the last three months. These companies are located in Roorkee, Haridwar and Dehradun.