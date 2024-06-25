ETV Bharat / state

Eight Drug Samples Fail Quality Test In Uttarakhand

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 9 hours ago

Between March to May, a total of 30 medicines manufactured in Uttarakhand have failed to meet the established quality standards of CDSCO. These pharma companies are based in Roorkee, Haridwar and Dehradun.

Representative Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Dehradun: Samples of around eight drugs, manufactured in Uttarakhand have failed to qualify the test conducted by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for the month of May.

The CDSCO regularly examines the quality and standard of drugs manufactured by pharma companies across the country.

In May, the CDSCO collected samples of drugs from all pharma companies in India. After examining those, the organisation released a report. According to which, the quality of 39 drugs did not meet the requisite standard and the CDSCO had issued an alert in this regard.

Coming to Uttarakhand, samples of drugs manufactured here have been failing the quality test for the last three months. Infact, a total of 30 drugs manufactured by pharma companies of Uttarakhand have failed at the quality test in the last three months. These companies are located in Roorkee, Haridwar and Dehradun.

In March, samples of 10 drugs had failed the test and in April, samples of 12 drugs of 10 pharma companies could not qualify. Now in May, samples of eight drugs have come under the scanner.

According to the CDSCO report, the drug samples that failed the test include Laxulose Solution and Ofloxacin Orantazole tablet of a Roorkee-based company and Amoxicillin and Potassium Clavulanate, Metronidazole Extended Release drug, Fluconazole tablet and Calcium-Vitamin D tablet of Haridwar-based companies. This apart, Atropine Sulphate injection of a Dehradun-based company, has also failed the quality test.

Accelerating discoveries, new laboratory tests, new drugs in medicine and advancing clinical breakthroughs

