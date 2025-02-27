Six Drowned In Two Different Incidents On Maha Shivratri In Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Chandrapur: In two separate incidents, at least six people, including three sisters and three youths, were drowned in rivers in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Wednesday, police officials said.
In the first incident, three sisters from the Mandal family drowned in the Wainganga River near Vyahad Buj in Savli taluka. They hailed from Chandrapur's Babupeth area and had gone to Markanda Devasthan first, before they went to the riverside.
On receiving information, police officer Pradeep Pullarwar along with other team members rushed to the spot and launched rescue operation. As per the latest update, the rescue operation is still underway.
The deceased have been identified as Pratima Prakash Mandal (23), Kavita Prakash Mandal (21) and Lipika Prakash Mandal (18), police said.
In the second incident, three youths were drowned in the Wardha River in Rajura taluka on the same day, officials said. The three deceased have been identified as Mangesh Bandu Chankapure (20), Aniket Shankar Kodape (18), and Tushar Shalik Atram (17), who resided at Chunala and Gavatil, officials confirmed.
Soon after receiving the information, Chunala village head Balnath Vadskar contacted cops at the Rajura police station. Along with the Rajura police team, police personnel from the nearest Ballarpur police station also reached the spot and started the rescue operation.
Dr Omprakash Gond, Tahsildar, contacted set out on a boat. The officials said that several bodies are yet to be retrieved as rescue operation is underway.
