Six Drowned In Two Different Incidents On Maha Shivratri In Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Chandrapur: In two separate incidents, at least six people, including three sisters and three youths, were drowned in rivers in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Wednesday, police officials said.

In the first incident, three sisters from the Mandal family drowned in the Wainganga River near Vyahad Buj in Savli taluka. They hailed from Chandrapur's Babupeth area and had gone to Markanda Devasthan first, before they went to the riverside.

On receiving information, police officer Pradeep Pullarwar along with other team members rushed to the spot and launched rescue operation. As per the latest update, the rescue operation is still underway.

The deceased have been identified as Pratima Prakash Mandal (23), Kavita Prakash Mandal (21) and Lipika Prakash Mandal (18), police said.