'Many Districts Of Assam Have Become Mini Bangladesh': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma on Friday said that "almost every district of Assam has become a mini Bangladesh. Everyone is aware of neighbouring Bangladesh, how there have been attacks on the Hindus".

Sarma also claimed that the number of Muslims in Assam is on the rise and the number of Hindus is decreasing.

On the sidelines of the Bhakat and Bhojan Griha inauguration programme at Tangra Satra, Rukminigaon in Guwahati, the Chief Minister said, "Assam is now witnessing a Bangladesh-like situation. Assam is in crisis with monasteries, temples and satras. We are pushing the imminent darkness towards the future in an organised way. Sometimes there is delimitation. Sometimes we are taking this aggression back by blocking it with agitations etc."

"Politically, it is uncertain how safe the Hindus of Assam are. But if our society is united, if we fulfil our responsibility towards our religious institutions and if we can keep our coming generation inspired with the ideologies of our two great Vaishnava gurus (referring to Srimanta Sankardeva & Sri Madhadeva), then maybe we will be able to survive as Assamese," he added.

Referring to illegal migrants, he also said, "Almost every district in Assam has been transformed into mini-Bangladesh. The land of many satras of Assam has been occupied by a section of people ".

He further said, "Today, the number of Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh has come down from 35 per cent to just 8 per cent. Hindu monasteries and temples have been brutally demolished. If we imagine in Barpeta and Dhubri districts of Assam – then we will see that there are 12 per cent Hindus in the Dhubri district. Just as there are 8 per cent Hindus in Bangladesh, there are 12 per cent Hindus in Dhubri. There are 30 per cent Hindu people in districts like Barpeta. In Morigaon we have only 35 per cent Hindus."

For the record, there are 35 districts in Assam.