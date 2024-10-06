2 Died, Several Injured As Pandal Collapses During Jagran In Ludhiana

Ludhiana: A heartbreaking accident occurred during Jagran (a night-long vigil) held as part of Navratri festivities in Ludhiana when a pandal collapsed, claiming two lives. The incident disrupted the atmosphere of devotion, as strong winds and a storm caused the grill to fall, injuring over a dozen people, many of whom were children.

The accident took place near the Sikh Gobind Godam Temple where the congregation was engaged in offering prayers to the Goddess. Suddenly, a powerful gust of wind caused the grill to collapse, leading to panic among the crowd. All injured were shifted to a nearby hospital with two reported to be in serious condition. The police arrived to facilitate the evacuation of the injured.