Four Die Of Electrocution In Telangana

Hyderabad: Four people died due to electrocution in separate incidents in Telangana on Sunday, police said. Two persons were killed and eight others injured after coming in contact with a high-tension power line while transporting Ganesha idols in Korutla town.

According to Police Inspector Suresh Kumar, the accident occurred when ten people were shifting Ganesha idols from a manufacturing unit to a nearby godown in the town. During the process, one of the idols accidentally touched a 33 KV power line located near the godown, resulting in an electric shock.

Police further said the victims were shifted to the Government Headquarters Hospital in Jagtial. Two of them, Alwala Vinod, owner of the unit, and another individual, Sainath, succumbed en route to the hospital.

The remaining eight are undergoing treatment for serious injuries and their condition is reported to be critical, police added. In another incident, two unidentified people who were sleeping on a pavement here died of electrocution after high tension electric wires snapped and fell on them here, police said.

LB Nagar Police Inspector K Vinod Kumar said the victims were suspected to be beggars. "The incident happened at around 2 am. They died on the spot. Bodies have been sent for autopsy," the police official said. Police and Power Department officials reached the spot after the incident, and an investigation is on.