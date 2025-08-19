ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad: Two Die Of Electrocution In Ganesh Idol Procession, Days After 5 Killed in Janmashtami Charot Mishap

People gather near the site where a Janmashtami procession chariot came in contact with a live electric wire, leading to the death of five persons and injuries to four others ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Two persons died from suspected electrocution and another suffered injuries when a Lord Ganesh idol being transported by them in a vehicle came in contact with high-tension wires in the Bandlaguda area here in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 1 AM near a hotel when a group of people were taking the idol in a vehicle for installation, a police official at Bandlaguda Police Station said.

The injured person has been shifted to a hospital, police said.