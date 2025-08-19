ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad: Two Die Of Electrocution In Ganesh Idol Procession, Days After 5 Killed in Janmashtami Charot Mishap

At least two people died, and one was injured in Hyderabad after a Ganesh idol vehicle touched high-tension wires in Bandlaguda.

At least two people died, and one was injured in Hyderabad after a Ganesh idol vehicle touched high-tension wires in Bandlaguda.
People gather near the site where a Janmashtami procession chariot came in contact with a live electric wire, leading to the death of five persons and injuries to four others (IANS)
Published : August 19, 2025 at 10:47 AM IST

Hyderabad: Two persons died from suspected electrocution and another suffered injuries when a Lord Ganesh idol being transported by them in a vehicle came in contact with high-tension wires in the Bandlaguda area here in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 1 AM near a hotel when a group of people were taking the idol in a vehicle for installation, a police official at Bandlaguda Police Station said.

The injured person has been shifted to a hospital, police said.

Further investigation is on.

In a similar incident, five people were electrocuted, and four others injured around Sunday midnight when a chariot came in contact with overhead electric wires during the procession organised as part of Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, police said.

GANESH IDOL VEHICLE ELECTROCUTIONELECTROCUTION IN HYDERABAD

