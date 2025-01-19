Woman And Three Children Die In Ghaziabad House Fire

Ghaziabad: A tragic fire claimed the lives of four people in the Loni area in Ghaziabad early on Sunday. The deceased include a 32-year-old woman and three children.

According to an official, the incident occurred on the third floor of a house in Kanchan Park. The fire, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, broke out while the family was asleep.

Chief Fire Officer Rahul stated that firefighters recovered the bodies of Gulbahar (32), her two minor sons, and a relative's child from the charred remains of the house. Gulabahar's husband, Shahnawaz, managed to escape unhurt, while five others sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, Rahul said.

According to the fire official, preliminary investigation revealed that the house was used for sewing work, with a large quantity of fabric and sewing machines on the premises, which likely fueled the fire's spread. Firefighters responded promptly to the emergency, breaking through walls and roofs to rescue those trapped inside.

The fire official said that the fire has been brought under control, and cooling operations are underway. Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire.

The police and the fire department ensured a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire and prevent similar tragedies in the future.