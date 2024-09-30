Two Labourers Die As Roof Of Under-Construction Building Collapses In Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi: Two labourers were killed and two others injured after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in the Madanpur Dabas area of northwest Delhi's Rohini on Sunday, police said. The deceased were identified as Ram Chander (30) and Raj Kumar (30), both residents of Bhagya Vihar in Delhi, they said.

One of the injured was identified as Sonu (32) of Meer Vihar, while the identity of the other injured person is yet to be ascertained, a police official said, adding both of them are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

"At 5:31 pm, a PCR call regarding casualties due to collapsing of a roof of an under-construction building was received at Kanjhawala police station. A police team rushed to the spot in Madanpur Dabas in Kanjhawala where it came to know that four injured people were shifted to hospital," Additional DCP (Rohini) Pankaj Kumar said.

The additional DCP further said that the police team reached the hospital and was informed that two injured persons were declared dead. "Preliminary inquiry revealed that the roof of the under-construction building collapsed suddenly in the evening on the labourers while they were working," the officer said.

According to police, necessary legal action is being taken in the matter. Earlier, the Delhi Fire Services said that they received a call around 5:40 pm regarding a house collapse at Meer Vihar in Madanpur. Five fire-tenders were rushed to the site, DFS chief Atul Garg said, adding that four people were rescued from the site.