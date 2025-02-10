Woman, 2 Daughters Die As Cars Collide In Jaipur

Jaipur: A 48-year-old woman and her two daughters died when two cars collided head-on in Jaipur on Monday morning. The woman's husband and two sons suffered injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chaumun.

The mishap occurred on the Chaumun Kishangarh Renwal road under Kishangarh Renwal police station area when the family was going for a function. On information about the accident, Kishangarh Renwal police station in-charge Devendra Chawla reached the spot with a team and inspected the spot.

The injured were admitted to the hospital and the bodies were shifted to the mortuary of the sub-district hospital. Their post-mortem will be conducted after the arrival of the family members.

Police station in-charge Devendra Chawla said that at around 8:30 am, information was received that two cars had collided head-on near Harsoli brick kiln. "Six members of a family were travelling in one of the cars. Jamuna Devi (48) and her daughter Shimla Yadav (26) died on the spot. Jamuna Devi's husband Babulal, sons Sunil and Raju and daughter Laxmi Yadav (20) were injured. They were taken to Chaumun Hospital with the help of an ambulance, where Laxmi later succumbed to her injuries," Chawla said.

According to police, they were going for a family function in a car when the accident occurred. Babulal and Sunil are stated to be critical, police added. The deceased were residents of Malikpur gram panchayat. After arrival of the relatives, post-mortem will be conducted and the bodies will be handed over to them, police said adding that investigations are underway.