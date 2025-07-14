ETV Bharat / state

3 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats, No Suspicious Object Found

Delhi Police received calls regarding the bomb threats from CRPF Schools in Prashant Vihar and Dwarka Sector 16, as well as another school in Chanakyapuri.

Security personnel and others at the premises of the Navy Children School after a bomb threat, at Chanakyapuri area, in New Delhi, Monday, July 14, 2025.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 14, 2025 at 11:10 AM IST

Updated : July 14, 2025 at 11:28 AM IST

New Delhi: At least three schools in the national capital received bomb threats on Monday morning, prompting the emergency services to be called in, a Delhi Police official said.

He said that around 8 am, police received calls regarding the bomb threats from CRPF Schools in Prashant Vihar and Dwarka Sector 16, as well as another school in Chanakyapuri. "Police teams immediately moved in to check the school premises," he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said, "Early on Monday morning, Dwarka North police station received a PCR call informing about a bomb threat at the CRPF School here. The area was promptly sanitised. Local police, sniffer dogs and bomb disposal squads reached the school and conducted due checks."

He added that cyber police experts are ascertaining the source of the email. "Security has been tightened in the school. Nothing suspicious has been found so far," the DCP said.

In a separate incident on Sunday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s official residence, Cliff House, received a bomb threat, which later turned out to be a hoax, police said. The threat was received via email at the Thampanoor police station, and the source is yet to be identified, a senior police officer said.

Earlier in May this year, over 200 schools in the Delhi-NCR received bomb threat emails, prompting mass evacuations and panic among parents. The Delhi government then rolled out a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for managing such bomb threats in schools that includes a raft of measures like installing CCTV cameras, making evacuation plans and holding regular safety audits and mock drills.

