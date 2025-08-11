Over 13 Lakh Affected, 26 Deaths In Bihar Due To Devastating Flood

Patna/Bhagalpur/Khagaria: Over 13 lakh people are affected while 26 people have lost their lives due to flood in Bihar.

Due to the heavy rains in Nepal, the water level of the rivers in the state is rising gradually. People residing in low-lying areas are forced to leave their homes and take refuge in higher places.

So far 26 people have have died due to the flood. While eight persons have died in Begusarai, two casualties each have been reported from Bhagalpur, Siwan, Bhojpur and Khagaria. One person each from Munger, Vaishali and Katihar have lost their lives.

On Sunday, eight people, including a mother and daughter, in flood waters in different police station areas of Begusarai. All the incidents occurred in areas inundated by Ganga river, ponds or floods. A woman drowned while trying to save her seven-year-old daughter in Dhanaha Tola village of Salah Saidpur Baran 1 in Bhagalpur. The deceased have been identified as Vandana Devi (26) and her daughter Ananya (7).

Officials assess flood situation at a village in Bihar (ETV Bharat)

A farmer Dheeraj Kumar Singh (32) of Bijvian Ward 9 of the village was swept away by the strong current. Deaths have also been reported from Chakia in East Champaran where Gautam Kumar (21), a resident of Roop Nagar Ward 5 drowned while bathing. Similarly, a two-year-old girl drowned floodwater in the courtyard of a hospital in Salemabad, Sahebpur Kamal in Begusarai.

Bhagalpur is the worst affected by the flood. The water level of Ganga is flowing 80 cm above the danger mark in the district. Flood water has entered the Tilka Manjhi University in Bhagalpur.

"Every year there is a flood here and we have to reach the university with the help of a boat. Bihar government should pay attention to this and it is necessary to find a permanent solution," said Praveen Kumar, a staff of the University

A house submerged in floodwater in a village (ETV Bharat)

PRO of the University Dr Deepak Kumar Dinkar said, "On the orders of Vice-Chancellor Prof Jawahar Lal, the engineering branch of the university had sent an estimate of Rs 15.48 crore to the state government, for constructing a high wall behind the university. However, nothing has been done in this regard yet."

According to the Disaster Management Department, 12.58 lakh people in 230 panchayats are affected by flood. More than 1,000 boats have been engaged in relief operations while 14 teams of NDRF have been put on alert to deal with the disaster.

People boarding a boat to travel to safer places (ETV Bharat)

“Rains in the past few days have raised the water level of the Ganga, Kosi, Bagmati, Burhi Gandak, Punpun and Ghaghara rivers. These are flowing above the danger mark at certain places in Bhojpur, Patna, Bhagalpur, Vaishali, Lakhisarai, Saran, Munger, Khagaria and Begusarai and Supaul,” the Disaster Management Department said in a statement.

A team of NDRF has also been stationed in Patna. Commandant of 9th Battalion NDRF Sunil Kumar Singh said that 14 teams of 9th Battalion NDRF are on alert mode to deal with disasters like floods.

"All preparations are in place to deal with the disaster. Eight teams have been kept in alert mode at the Battalion Headquarters. We are ready to deploy the teams to deal with any eventuality," he said.

People are suffering in Khagaria too. The district is surrounded by seven rivers. The situation has worsened after the continuous increase in the water level of various rivers. The increase in the water level of Ganga, Gandak and Bagmat has only added to people's woes.

A boat carrying officials (ETV Bharat)

Khagaria district disaster officer Kaushiki Kashyap said according to the information received over the telephone, two people have died due to drowning in Khagaria flood so far.

A boat carrying affected people at a village in Bihar (ETV Bharat)

Gogri sub-divisional officer Sunanda Kumari said that the flood-affected areaa re being continuously monitored. Plastic sheets are being distributed. A community kitchen has been arranged. Community toilets have been arranged, she said. Meanwhile, a 25-year-old gave birth to a baby while being taken to hospital at Chiraiya Diara Panchayat in Bakhtiarpur block.