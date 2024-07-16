Mumbai: In a tragic incident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, at least five pilgrims lost their lives and nearly 40 others were injured when a bus carrying devotees collided with a tractor and plunged into a ditch near Adne village. The accident occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday when the group from Dombivli, en route to Pandharpur for Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations, was travelling towards Pune.

According to reports from DCP Vivek Pansare and DCP Navi Mumbai Pankaj Dahane, the bus, carrying at least 54 passengers, including devotees of Lord Vitthal, was headed from Kesar village in Dombivli to Pandharpur. The collision with the tractor caused the bus to veer off the road and fall into a 20-foot-deep gorge.

Pilgrims' Journey Turns Fatal: Bus Plunges Into Ditch on Mumbai Express Highway, Five Dead (ANI)

Emergency response teams swiftly arrived at the scene, halting traffic on the Mumbai-Lonavala lane of the expressway for approximately three hours. The injured were immediately transported to MGM Hospital and Rural Hospital in Panvel, where medical staff attended to them. Among the injured, three individuals are reported to be in critical condition.

The retrieval of the bus required the use of a crane, following which normal traffic flow on the lane was restored. Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the tragic collision, including how the tractor entered the expressway, where it is typically prohibited for such vehicles.

DCP Pansare expressed condolences for the lives lost and assured that necessary medical treatment is being provided to those injured in the accident. He also emphasised the immediate mobilisation of relief efforts by law enforcement and medical teams to manage the aftermath of the incident.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been officially disclosed. As the investigation continues, authorities are focusing on providing support to the victims and their families.