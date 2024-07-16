ETV Bharat / state

Pilgrims' Journey Turns Fatal: Bus Plunges Into Ditch on Mumbai Express Highway, Five Dead

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 16, 2024, 7:20 AM IST

Updated : Jul 16, 2024, 10:31 AM IST

The bus was travelling from Kesar village in Dombivli to Pandhar, Maharashtra when the collision occurred. This incident resulted in a temporary halt of traffic on the Mumbai-Lonavala lane of the Mumbai Express Highway, affecting vehicular movement.

The bus was travelling from Kesar village in Dombivli to Pandhar, Maharashtra when the collision occurred. This incident resulted in a temporary halt of traffic on the Mumbai-Lonavala lane of the Mumbai Express Highway, affecting vehicular movement.
Bus-Tractor Collision near Mumbai Express Highway (ETV Bharat)

Mumbai: In a tragic incident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, at least five pilgrims lost their lives and nearly 40 others were injured when a bus carrying devotees collided with a tractor and plunged into a ditch near Adne village. The accident occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday when the group from Dombivli, en route to Pandharpur for Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations, was travelling towards Pune.

According to reports from DCP Vivek Pansare and DCP Navi Mumbai Pankaj Dahane, the bus, carrying at least 54 passengers, including devotees of Lord Vitthal, was headed from Kesar village in Dombivli to Pandharpur. The collision with the tractor caused the bus to veer off the road and fall into a 20-foot-deep gorge.

Pilgrims' Journey Turns Fatal: Bus Plunges Into Ditch on Mumbai Express Highway, Five Dead (ANI)

Emergency response teams swiftly arrived at the scene, halting traffic on the Mumbai-Lonavala lane of the expressway for approximately three hours. The injured were immediately transported to MGM Hospital and Rural Hospital in Panvel, where medical staff attended to them. Among the injured, three individuals are reported to be in critical condition.

The retrieval of the bus required the use of a crane, following which normal traffic flow on the lane was restored. Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the tragic collision, including how the tractor entered the expressway, where it is typically prohibited for such vehicles.

DCP Pansare expressed condolences for the lives lost and assured that necessary medical treatment is being provided to those injured in the accident. He also emphasised the immediate mobilisation of relief efforts by law enforcement and medical teams to manage the aftermath of the incident.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been officially disclosed. As the investigation continues, authorities are focusing on providing support to the victims and their families.

Mumbai: In a tragic incident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, at least five pilgrims lost their lives and nearly 40 others were injured when a bus carrying devotees collided with a tractor and plunged into a ditch near Adne village. The accident occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday when the group from Dombivli, en route to Pandharpur for Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations, was travelling towards Pune.

According to reports from DCP Vivek Pansare and DCP Navi Mumbai Pankaj Dahane, the bus, carrying at least 54 passengers, including devotees of Lord Vitthal, was headed from Kesar village in Dombivli to Pandharpur. The collision with the tractor caused the bus to veer off the road and fall into a 20-foot-deep gorge.

Pilgrims' Journey Turns Fatal: Bus Plunges Into Ditch on Mumbai Express Highway, Five Dead (ANI)

Emergency response teams swiftly arrived at the scene, halting traffic on the Mumbai-Lonavala lane of the expressway for approximately three hours. The injured were immediately transported to MGM Hospital and Rural Hospital in Panvel, where medical staff attended to them. Among the injured, three individuals are reported to be in critical condition.

The retrieval of the bus required the use of a crane, following which normal traffic flow on the lane was restored. Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the tragic collision, including how the tractor entered the expressway, where it is typically prohibited for such vehicles.

DCP Pansare expressed condolences for the lives lost and assured that necessary medical treatment is being provided to those injured in the accident. He also emphasised the immediate mobilisation of relief efforts by law enforcement and medical teams to manage the aftermath of the incident.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been officially disclosed. As the investigation continues, authorities are focusing on providing support to the victims and their families.

Last Updated : Jul 16, 2024, 10:31 AM IST

TAGGED:

MUMBAI EXPRESS HIGHWAY ACCIDENTMUMBAI ROAD ACCIDENTMUMBAI BUS TRACTOR COLLISION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why Rahul Gandhi, Sonia, Priyanka Did Not Attend Anant-Radhika Wedding? Congress Leaders Explain

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.