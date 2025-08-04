ETV Bharat / state

Three Dead, 4 Injured As Under-Construction Building Wall Collapses In Rajasthan's Sirohi

Under-Construction Building Wall Collapses In Rajasthan's Sirohi (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 4, 2025 at 7:07 PM IST

Sirohi: The wall of an under-construction building collapsed on Monday, killing at least three labourers on the spot and leaving four others seriously injured in Bharja village of Pindwara subdivision in Rajasthan's Sirohi district, police said.

They said that the incident occurred while construction work was underway at a private house in Bhujela.

According to preliminary reports, around seven workers were working near the wall when it collapsed, burying them under the debris. Upon receiving information, the Rohida police team, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Maya Pandit, rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations.

Pandit confirmed that three workers died on the spot while four others were rescued in critical condition and shifted to the government hospital. The injured have since been referred to Abu Road Hospital for advanced treatment. Police said that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, police have started an investigation into the cause of the collapse and whether there were any lapses in construction safety protocols. Authorities are yet to release the names of the victims as identification and family notifications are ongoing. The district administration is expected to take further action once the probe concludes.

Police officials said that emergency responders worked tirelessly to clear the debris and retrieve the trapped workers.

