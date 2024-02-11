Sikkim: Three Dead, Several Injured As Tanker Rams Into Crowd At Fair

Gangtok (Sikkim): Three people including a cop were crushed to death when a milk tanker of the Sikkim Milk Union entered the crowded fair after losing control in Ranipul area of Sikkim on Saturday night.

The three died under the wheels of the vehicle. Hundreds were injured with some in very serious condition.

According to Sikkim police and administration sources, the accident took place around 8 PM on Saturday night. A tambola fair was being held on a field near Ranipool in Sikkim.

Amid the celebrations, a milk tanker lost control and rammed into the fair crushing several attendees. The condition of 20 among the injured is said to be critical.

It is learned that the tanker was heading towards Siliguri. Locals said that the tanker first hit three small four-wheelers stationed adjacent to the fair ground. Then they entered the ground.

Later, three cars were rammed into the crowd. The absolute ruckus.

Cops reached the spot with the help of locals and rescued the injured and admitted them to Manipal Hospital. However, the reason behind the tanker losing control is not known yet. There could be either a mechanical failure or negligence on the part of drivers. The police are investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, the Sikkim administration fears that the death toll may rise further. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Gole) has already ordered to look into the matter and give immediate treatment to the injured.

