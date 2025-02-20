9 Dead In Two Separate Accidents On Varanasi-Lucknow Highway, Maha Kumbh Devotees Among Deceased

Jaunpur: A tragic series of accidents on the Varanasi-Lucknow four-lane in Jaunpur district on Thursday morning claimed the lives of at least nine people. Police said that the two separate incidents occurred within a short span, leaving multiple devotees injured.

According to police, the first accident involved a vehicle (Tata Sumo) carrying 11 devotees from Jharkhand, travelling to Varanasi. The car collided with another vehicle near the Badalpur police station area. The impact was severe, and five people died on the spot. Six others sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital by police personnel, a police official said.

Just a few hours later, a sleeper bus carrying Maha Kumbh pilgrims from Delhi collided with a truck. The bus was en route to Ayodhya after visiting Varanasi. Three people died on the spot and one succumbed to injuries during treatment, while at least 30 others were injured in the crash.

The bus registered in Haryana, crashed into a truck carrying government ration goods on its way to Bareilly. The truck and bus collided on the same stretch of road, not far from the previous accident site.

Police and emergency teams responded promptly, clearing the traffic jam caused by the accidents. District Magistrate (DM) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SP) of Jaunpur visited the hospital to assess the condition of the injured. Jaunpur SP, Dr Kaustabh confirmed the casualties and said that efforts were underway to provide medical assistance to the injured. He said that the investigation into the causes of the accidents is ongoing.