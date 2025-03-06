Eluru: Three passengers died, and 10 others were injured when the bus they were traveling in rammed into a stationary lorry in this district on Thursday, a police official said.

Arriving from Hyderabad, the private bus belonging to Ramana Travels hit the lorry from behind at Chodimella village around 5 am, police added.

Three Dead As Bus Hits Stationary Lorry In Andhra's Eluru (ETV Bharat/PTI)

"Of those injured, three to four were seriously injured," police told PTI, adding that the bus driver is also in serious condition.

The bus overturned in the middle of the road after crashing into the lorry, leaving debris scattered around the accident site in the early hours.

Metal parts of the bus’s anterior section were stuck to the lorry’s rear due to the impact of the crash.

The injured passengers have been admitted to a local hospital. Eluru district collector K Vetri Selvi visited the injured passengers. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case.