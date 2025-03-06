ETV Bharat / state

Three Dead As Bus Hits Stationary Lorry In Andhra's Eluru

The bus that was overturned in the accident (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Mar 6, 2025, 12:37 PM IST

Eluru: Three passengers died, and 10 others were injured when the bus they were traveling in rammed into a stationary lorry in this district on Thursday, a police official said.

Arriving from Hyderabad, the private bus belonging to Ramana Travels hit the lorry from behind at Chodimella village around 5 am, police added.

"Of those injured, three to four were seriously injured," police told PTI, adding that the bus driver is also in serious condition.

The bus overturned in the middle of the road after crashing into the lorry, leaving debris scattered around the accident site in the early hours.

The injured passengers have been admitted to a local hospital. Eluru district collector K Vetri Selvi visited the injured passengers. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case.

