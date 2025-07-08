Two CRPF Personnel Injured In IED Blast In Chhattisgarh

Bijapur: Two personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday, police said.
The incident occurred when a team of CRPF's 229th battalion was on a Road Security Operation (RSO) between Timapur and Murdanda villages under the Awapalli police station limits, a police official said.
Security forces were patrolling the Awapalli-Basaguda road when two personnel of CRPF's 229th battalion came under the impact of the explosion, he said. They were administered preliminary treatment and later shifted to the district hospital here, he added.
Maoists often plant IEDs on dirt tracks to target security personnel to thwart anti-naxal operations inside forests. Civilians have also fallen prey to such traps laid by ultras in the past in the Bastar region, police said.
IED blasts carried out by Maoists
- April 9, 2025: A jawan on area domination duty in Bijapur was injured in an IED blast.
- April 7, 2025: A local villager was injured in an IED blast in Abujhmad.
- April 4, 2025: An IED blast in Narayanpur resulted in one death and one injury.
- March 30, 2025: An IED blast in Bijapur killed one woman.
- March 28, 2025: A security personnel was injured in an IED blast.
- March 24, 2025: An STF vehicle in Bijapur was hit by an IED blast, injuring a jawan.
- March 20, 2025: Two jawans were injured in an IED blast before an encounter with Maoists on the Kanker-Narayanpur border.
- March 7, 2025: An IED blast in Narayanpur killed one labourer and injured another.
- February 15, 2025: A commando from the CRPF's CoBRA unit was injured in Bijapur due to the explosion of a pressure IED.
- February 11, 2025: A CRPF jawan was injured in an IED blast in Sukma district.
