Two CRPF Personnel Injured In IED Blast In Chhattisgarh

Bijapur: Two personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred when a team of CRPF's 229th battalion was on a Road Security Operation (RSO) between Timapur and Murdanda villages under the Awapalli police station limits, a police official said.

Security forces were patrolling the Awapalli-Basaguda road when two personnel of CRPF's 229th battalion came under the impact of the explosion, he said. They were administered preliminary treatment and later shifted to the district hospital here, he added.

Maoists often plant IEDs on dirt tracks to target security personnel to thwart anti-naxal operations inside forests. Civilians have also fallen prey to such traps laid by ultras in the past in the Bastar region, police said.