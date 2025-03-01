Bird Flu Fear In Bihar's Jehanabad After A Dozen Crows Found Dead

Jehanabad: Bird Flu fear has gripped Jehanabad in Bihar after around a dozen crows were found dead near the police lines and circuit house.

The samples collected from the carcasses, sent to Kolkata for examination, confirmed presence of Avian Influenza Virus. District Magistrate Alankrita Pandey said the samples of the carcasses found at police lines and surrounding areas were sent to Kolkata for examination and the report confirmed bird flu. "The administration is alert and the affected areas are under surveillance," she said, adding there is no cause for panic. Dr Gyanvendra Kumar Verma, who is leading the investigation team, too said there is no need to panic."S5N1 symptoms have been found in the samples collected from the carcasses of the crows, but there is no need to panic. Samples of chickens are also being collected from various areas of the district," he said. Dr Verma said no unusual deaths have been reported in chickens so far. "Still sanitization is being carried out as a precaution," he added.

Dr Verma said personnel of the Veterinary department have started collecting samples from poultry farms located within a radius of 3 km of the place where crows were found dead. He said that Jehanabad has not yet been declared a bird flu affected district. Animal Husbandry Officer Dr Vinay Kumar said the bird flu virus cannot survive at temperature of 70 degrees and above. "There is no problem in consuming well-cooked chicken," he assured. Sadar SDPO Rajiv Kumar Singh said he reached the spot where the crows were found dead and informed officials of the Forest and Animal Husbandry Department. Poultry Officer of Animal Husbandry Department Dr Rani Kumari has appealed people not to panic and remain cautious. Bird flu is also known as avian influenza. It is a viral infection that can infect not only birds but also human beings and other animals. H5N1 is the most common form of bird flu.