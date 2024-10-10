ETV Bharat / state

8 Cops Suspended After Woman Falls Into Varanasi Temple 'Argha'

As per the police statement, four sub-inspectors, one male constable, and three female constables posted at the temple were negligent and allowed crowding.

By PTI

Published : 34 minutes ago

Varanasi (UP): Eight policemen were suspended on Thursday on charges of negligence in the wake of a video turning up online showing a woman falling into the 'argha' at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The woman purportedly fell into the 'argha' during 'sparsh darshan,' which involves devotees touching the shivling in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. According to police, on Monday after the 'saptarishi aarti', a sudden surge of visitors was witnessed, and the woman slipped and fell.

The act was caught on camera and uploaded online. Police in a statement said four sub-inspectors, one male constable, and three female constables posted at the sanctum sanctorum were negligent in their duties and allowed crowding.

"The suspended officers, including three sub-inspectors from another district, will face further action. Reports regarding the three sub-inspectors have been sent to their respective districts," the statement read.

