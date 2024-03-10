Major Setback for Congress in Rajasthan as 32 Leaders Join BJP

Jaipur: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, nearly 32 Congress leaders of Rajasthan joined the BJP in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and state BJP president CP Joshi at the party headquarters in Jaipur today.

Among the leaders who joined BJP are former ministers Lalchand Kataria and Rajendra Yadav, former MLAs Richpal Mirdha and his son Vijaypal Mirdha, former independent MLA Alok Beniwal, Rampal Sharma, Ritu Jhunjhunwala and former state party chief Seva Dal Suresh Chaudhury.

This apart, Ramnarayan Kisan, Anil Vyas, Omkar Singh Chaudhary, Gopal Ram Kukna, Ashok Jangid, Priya Meghwal, Rajendra Parswal, Shaitan Singh Mehra, Ramnarayan Jhajhra, Jagannath Burdak, Karmaveer Chaudhary, Kuldeep Dheva, Bachchu Singh Chaudhary, Ramlal Meena, Mahesh Sharma, Ranjit Singh and Madhusudan Sharma were the others who joined the saffron party.

Apart from Rajasthan CM and state BJP president, senior leader Bhupendra Yadav, deputy CM Diya Kumari and Rajendra Rathod were also present at the BJP headquarters during the joining-in ceremony.

Earlier, Mirdha family announced quitting Congress and joining BJP on social media. Vijaypal Mirdha posted on his 'X' handle that he and Richpal Mirdha would join the saffron party at a programme in Sirsa Road in Jaipur. The post was retweeted by Richpal Mirdha. Vijaypal Mirdha had called upon his supporters to join him at the programme. The move has come as a huge blow to Congress in Nagaur politics.

Earlier, Lalchand Kataria had refused to contest the Rajasthan assembly elections last year and was not much active in politics triggering speculation that he would join BJP. Vijaypal had lost Degana seat while Richpal had recently said that BJP does not respect grassroot level leaders.

Alok Beniwal, who was denied ticket by Congress, had won Shahpura seat as an independent candidate. He supported Congress for five years and after being denied ticket again, there were rumours that he may join BJP.

Earlier before Assembly polls, Jyoti Mirdha from the Mirdha family in Nagaur had joined BJP. Now, after Richpal and Vijaypal Mirdha quit Congress, it is a huge setback for the party.