ETV Bharat / state

Three Coaches Of Goods Train Derailed On Alwar-Mathura Track In Alwar

author img

By ANI

Published : Jul 21, 2024, 4:57 PM IST

According to the Additional Divisional Railway Manager of Jaipur, Manish Goyal, the goods train movement was not affected after the derailment on Sunday, which was on its way to Rewari. The Alwar-Mathura rail track is soon to be restored, and no train movement has been affected, he added.

Three Coaches Of Goods Train Derailed On Alwar-Mathura Track In Alwar
Three Coaches Of Goods Train Derailed On Alwar-Mathura Track In Alwar (ANI)

Alwar (Rajasthan): A freight train en route from Alwar Goods Station to Rewari derailed on the Mathura track at approximately 2:30 AM on Sunday. The railway authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the derailment. Rescue and relief operations are underway to swiftly restore normalcy on the affected line.

According to Manish Goyal, the Additional Divisional Railway Manager of Jaipur, train movement has not been affected by the incident. Three coaches of the goods train that had to be received at Alwar Station, which was on its way to Rewari, have derailed at around 2:30 AM. The Alwar-Mathura rail track will be restored soon. No train movement has been affected," he said.

The goods station is built on the Mathura track; the train was to be received at Alwar station, but before that, the train derailed. On Saturday, another incident of a goods train derailment took place between the Ghaziabad and Moradabad sections of Uttar Pradesh, where at least seven coaches got derailed.

According to the officials, the goods train derailed in the Amroha yard of UP's Moradabad district. Restoration work to resume the movement of trains is currently underway. Earlier, on July 18, in a similar incident, at least three people were killed and around 30 were injured after the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express derailed near Gonda station between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations under the jurisdiction of the North Eastern Railway.

Read More

  1. Thick Web Switches To Be Installed At Important Railway Routes
  2. Three Youths Sleeping On Railway Track Run Over By Train In Karnataka's Koppal

Alwar (Rajasthan): A freight train en route from Alwar Goods Station to Rewari derailed on the Mathura track at approximately 2:30 AM on Sunday. The railway authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the derailment. Rescue and relief operations are underway to swiftly restore normalcy on the affected line.

According to Manish Goyal, the Additional Divisional Railway Manager of Jaipur, train movement has not been affected by the incident. Three coaches of the goods train that had to be received at Alwar Station, which was on its way to Rewari, have derailed at around 2:30 AM. The Alwar-Mathura rail track will be restored soon. No train movement has been affected," he said.

The goods station is built on the Mathura track; the train was to be received at Alwar station, but before that, the train derailed. On Saturday, another incident of a goods train derailment took place between the Ghaziabad and Moradabad sections of Uttar Pradesh, where at least seven coaches got derailed.

According to the officials, the goods train derailed in the Amroha yard of UP's Moradabad district. Restoration work to resume the movement of trains is currently underway. Earlier, on July 18, in a similar incident, at least three people were killed and around 30 were injured after the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express derailed near Gonda station between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations under the jurisdiction of the North Eastern Railway.

Read More

  1. Thick Web Switches To Be Installed At Important Railway Routes
  2. Three Youths Sleeping On Railway Track Run Over By Train In Karnataka's Koppal

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ALWAR MATHURA TRACK DERAILGOODS TRAIN DERAILED IN ALWAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.