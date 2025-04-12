Three Children Died By Drowning In Village Pond At Andhra Pradesh's Rayachoti

Rayachoti: The entire town, which reverberated with the celebrations of Sri Rama Navami celebrations, plunged into gloom following the death of three children by drowning. After the festive celebrations, the elders realised that three children had gone missing. They eventually fell into a pond and drowned. The incident took place in Annamayya district on Friday.

Devansh (6), son of Chokkaraju Narasimharaju, Vijay Kumar (6), son of Sekhar Raju and Yashwanth (7), son of Venkatesh, belong to Rachapalli village of Chitweli Mandal. They participated in the procession of Sri Rama Navami celebrations that was held in the village. Later, the three went to a nearby pond for a swim. They drowned to death in the pond.

After the celebrations, their family members went home thinking the children were at the temple. When they did not return home till late in the evening, their names were announced on the temple mike. Then, the villagers launched a search operation. The body of one of the deceased was found in the pond outside the village. The bodies of two children were found later.

Vijay Kumar and Yashwanth's parents had gone to the Gulf to earn their livelihood. They were studying in a private school. Family members and villagers were shocked to see the bodies of the children. Locals alleged that the children's lives were lost due to the digging of the pit.

"When the children went to the pond, they drowned and unfortunately died. Be careful not to let your children swim during the holidays," said Venkateshwarlu, SI.