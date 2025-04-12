ETV Bharat / state

Three Children Died By Drowning In Village Pond At Andhra Pradesh's Rayachoti

The children, who went missing during the Sri Rama Navami celebrations, were later found dead in the village pond in Andhra Pradesh's Rayachoti.

Several Children Died By Drowning At Andhra Pradesh's Rayachoti
Several Children Died By Drowning At Andhra Pradesh's Rayachoti (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 12, 2025 at 8:45 PM IST

1 Min Read

Rayachoti: The entire town, which reverberated with the celebrations of Sri Rama Navami celebrations, plunged into gloom following the death of three children by drowning. After the festive celebrations, the elders realised that three children had gone missing. They eventually fell into a pond and drowned. The incident took place in Annamayya district on Friday.

Devansh (6), son of Chokkaraju Narasimharaju, Vijay Kumar (6), son of Sekhar Raju and Yashwanth (7), son of Venkatesh, belong to Rachapalli village of Chitweli Mandal. They participated in the procession of Sri Rama Navami celebrations that was held in the village. Later, the three went to a nearby pond for a swim. They drowned to death in the pond.

After the celebrations, their family members went home thinking the children were at the temple. When they did not return home till late in the evening, their names were announced on the temple mike. Then, the villagers launched a search operation. The body of one of the deceased was found in the pond outside the village. The bodies of two children were found later.

Vijay Kumar and Yashwanth's parents had gone to the Gulf to earn their livelihood. They were studying in a private school. Family members and villagers were shocked to see the bodies of the children. Locals alleged that the children's lives were lost due to the digging of the pit.

"When the children went to the pond, they drowned and unfortunately died. Be careful not to let your children swim during the holidays," said Venkateshwarlu, SI.

Rayachoti: The entire town, which reverberated with the celebrations of Sri Rama Navami celebrations, plunged into gloom following the death of three children by drowning. After the festive celebrations, the elders realised that three children had gone missing. They eventually fell into a pond and drowned. The incident took place in Annamayya district on Friday.

Devansh (6), son of Chokkaraju Narasimharaju, Vijay Kumar (6), son of Sekhar Raju and Yashwanth (7), son of Venkatesh, belong to Rachapalli village of Chitweli Mandal. They participated in the procession of Sri Rama Navami celebrations that was held in the village. Later, the three went to a nearby pond for a swim. They drowned to death in the pond.

After the celebrations, their family members went home thinking the children were at the temple. When they did not return home till late in the evening, their names were announced on the temple mike. Then, the villagers launched a search operation. The body of one of the deceased was found in the pond outside the village. The bodies of two children were found later.

Vijay Kumar and Yashwanth's parents had gone to the Gulf to earn their livelihood. They were studying in a private school. Family members and villagers were shocked to see the bodies of the children. Locals alleged that the children's lives were lost due to the digging of the pit.

"When the children went to the pond, they drowned and unfortunately died. Be careful not to let your children swim during the holidays," said Venkateshwarlu, SI.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

THREE CHILDRENANDHRA PRADESH APCHILD DROWNINGRAYACHOTIDROWNED TO DEATH

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.