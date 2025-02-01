ETV Bharat / state

3 Cambodia Cyber Thug Gang Members Arrested For Duping Over Rs 10 Crores

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 1, 2025, 6:17 PM IST

Rajnandgaon: At least three people of an international cyber thug gang have been arrested for allegedly duped over 10 crores from India so far, officials said.

According to the officials, the thugs are running such businesses through the call centre of Cambodia. To send the cheated money, they use rented accounts, which are called mule bank accounts in the banking language, which are used by groups of people or accounts used by criminals to launder funds.

The Chhattisgarh Police said that the cheated money was exchanged and sent to the call centre in Cambodia.

Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohit Garg suspected that soon some more miscreants could be arrested. The SP said that one accused has been arrested from Gujarat while two others have been arrested from Chhattisgarh.

The police team is trying to trace the entire network from the call details, and with the interrogation process of the arrested ones, the top police official said.

The SP further appealed to the citizen not to give their account's personal information to anyone and always keep OTP (one-time password) and passwords secret.

Garg further asked to avoid misusing bank accounts, giving them to anyone, or downloading gaming apps and trading apps, and never click on the links sent.

