ETV Bharat / state

Three Boys Drown In Canal Of Subarnarekha River In Odisha

After the ball fell into the canal, one boy went to fetch it but slipped while the rest tried rescuing him; three of them drowned.

author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Three Boys Drown In Canal Of Subarnarekha River In Odisha
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Baripada (Odisha): Three boys drowned in a canal of Subarnareka river in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in Saraskana area when the boys in the age group of 13-14 years, along with friends, were playing cricket near the canal.

As the ball fell into the canal, one boy went to fetch it but slipped into deep waters while two others tried to save him but the trio were swept away by the strong currents, a police officer said.

Fire service personnel recovered the boys and rushed them to Saskana Hospital where doctors declared them dead. The deceased have been identified as Madan Mohan Sahu (13), Shryanshu Sahu and Saisundar Sahu (14 each) from Saraskana village.

Baripada (Odisha): Three boys drowned in a canal of Subarnareka river in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in Saraskana area when the boys in the age group of 13-14 years, along with friends, were playing cricket near the canal.

As the ball fell into the canal, one boy went to fetch it but slipped into deep waters while two others tried to save him but the trio were swept away by the strong currents, a police officer said.

Fire service personnel recovered the boys and rushed them to Saskana Hospital where doctors declared them dead. The deceased have been identified as Madan Mohan Sahu (13), Shryanshu Sahu and Saisundar Sahu (14 each) from Saraskana village.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BOYS DROWN IN SUBARNAREKHA CANALBOYS DROWN IN ODISHA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

How To Reduce Your TDS - All You Need To Know

Explained | BRICS Pay payment System And Its Necessity

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.