Three Boys Drown In Canal Of Subarnarekha River In Odisha

Baripada (Odisha): Three boys drowned in a canal of Subarnareka river in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in Saraskana area when the boys in the age group of 13-14 years, along with friends, were playing cricket near the canal.

As the ball fell into the canal, one boy went to fetch it but slipped into deep waters while two others tried to save him but the trio were swept away by the strong currents, a police officer said.

Fire service personnel recovered the boys and rushed them to Saskana Hospital where doctors declared them dead. The deceased have been identified as Madan Mohan Sahu (13), Shryanshu Sahu and Saisundar Sahu (14 each) from Saraskana village.