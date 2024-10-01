ETV Bharat / state

More Than 20 Booked For Suspected Cow Slaughter In Prayagraj; Probe On

Prayagraj: An FIR was registered against two named individuals and 20 unidentified persons over a suspected case of cow slaughter here on Tuesday, police said. The alleged incident took place near Bheti village under the Airport Police Station limits on Monday morning and was reported to the police by right-wing groups, who claimed they were tipped off about it. The FIR has been lodged under provisions of the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Police have booked Shamshad and Arif, and 20 unidentified people, according to the FIR. According to the complainant Vanshika Gupta, cow meat, skin, and blood were found at the site, which was photographed and videographer. Police said samples of the meat and skin have been collected by the Chief Veterinary Officer for examination. "Multiple raids were conducted throughout the day and night on Monday, but the accused remain at large. Confirmation of cow slaughter will depend on the results of the sample tests," Airport Police Station In-charge Arun Kumar Singh said.