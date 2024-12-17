ETV Bharat / state

8 Bills Passed In Karnataka Assembly, Including One To Protect Depositors' Interest

Several bills passed in the Karnataka Assembly including one to protect depositors' interest in private financial institutions.

Siddaramaiah addressing in Assembly
Siddaramaiah addressing in Assembly (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 37 seconds ago

Belagavi: The Karnataka Assembly on Monday unanimously passed eight Bills, including one aimed at protecting the interests of depositors in private financial institutions.

The bills tabled and passed included the Karnataka Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, the Protection of Interest of Depositors in Karnataka Financial Institutions (Amendment) Bill, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Second Amendment) Bill, and the Karnataka Tourism Ropeways Bill.

Other bills passed were the Basavanbagewadi Development Authority Bill, the Karnataka State Universities (Amendment) Bill, the Chanakya University (Amendment) Bill, and the Karnataka Groundwater (Regulation and Control of Development and Management) (Amendment) Bill.

Read More

  1. Karnataka Assembly Witnesses Chaotic Scenes Over Bribe Allegations Against Vijayendra
  2. SC Sets Aside Karnataka HC Order Quashing CBI Case Over Illegal Iron Ore Export

Belagavi: The Karnataka Assembly on Monday unanimously passed eight Bills, including one aimed at protecting the interests of depositors in private financial institutions.

The bills tabled and passed included the Karnataka Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, the Protection of Interest of Depositors in Karnataka Financial Institutions (Amendment) Bill, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Second Amendment) Bill, and the Karnataka Tourism Ropeways Bill.

Other bills passed were the Basavanbagewadi Development Authority Bill, the Karnataka State Universities (Amendment) Bill, the Chanakya University (Amendment) Bill, and the Karnataka Groundwater (Regulation and Control of Development and Management) (Amendment) Bill.

Read More

  1. Karnataka Assembly Witnesses Chaotic Scenes Over Bribe Allegations Against Vijayendra
  2. SC Sets Aside Karnataka HC Order Quashing CBI Case Over Illegal Iron Ore Export

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BILLS PASSED IN KARNATAKA ASSEMBLYKARNATAKA TOURISM ROPEWAYS BILLKARNATAKA ASSEMBLY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.