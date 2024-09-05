ETV Bharat / state

Four Army Personnel Killed In Road Accident In Sikkim

By PTI

The incident occurred in Sikkim's Pakyong district on Thursday, where at least four army personnel died on the spot following a road accident.

Gangtok: Four Army personnel were killed in a road accident in Sikkim's Pakyong district on Thursday, police said. The vehicle carrying Army's EMC personnel stationed at Binnaguri, West Bengal skidded off the road at Vertical Bhir along the Rhenock-Rongli highway and fell into a forest down below, they said.

There were four occupants in the vehicle all of whom died on the spot, the police said. The deceased are Sepoy Pradip Patel from Madhya Pradesh, CFN W Peter resident of Imphal, Naik Gursev Singh resident of Haryana and Subedar K Thangapandi resident of Tamil Nadu.

Police said that the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained and an investigation is on. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the Army, the police added.

