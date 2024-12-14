10 Aerobridges to Be Built at Noida International Airport; 250 Flights Will Be Operated

Noida: After the successful landing of the validation flight at Noida International Airport, the process for aerodrome license has now started. The terminal work is going on at a fast pace. There are plans to build ten aerobridges to take the passengers to board the flight. Aerobridges have also reached the airport. By the end of January, aerobridges will be ready in the terminal building.

In fact, the movement of aircraft from the Noida International Airport to be built in Jewar will start in April 2025. Ticket booking will start from here in February 2025. The work of the airport terminal building is almost complete. Now ten aerobridges will be built near the terminal building to take the passengers to the aircraft.

CEO of Yamuna Authority Dr. Arunvir Singh said that the runway at Noida Airport has been completed. Validation trial has also been done there. The terminal building is also ready. The work of fiber and finishing is in its final stage. The work of terminal building will be completed by January 15. After that, the work of installing aerobridges will be done here. The material for ten aerobridges has already reached here, the fitting will be started. In the first phase, ten aerobridges will be built on the terminal building.

Dr. Arunvir Singh said that after the construction of 10 aerobridges, 80 to 125 flights will be able to operate smoothly here. Along with this, he said that ten aerobridges have also been built at Adani Airport in Lucknow, where about 77 to 78 aircraft are being operated. Aircraft movement will start from Noida Airport in April 2025.